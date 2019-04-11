Femi Otedola Celebrates Aliko Dangote: “My brother, The Visionary.”

Happy birthday to Aliko Dangote!

Yesterday, the billionaire industrialist turned 62 and his great friend Femi Otedola took to his Instagram to celebrate him.

“Happy birthday to the greatest man that has come out of Africa,” he wrote, adding, “My brother, the Visionary, owner of the 2nd largest sugar refinery in the world, the largest cement factory in the world, one of the largest flour mills in the world, the 2nd largest fertiliser plant in the world that is due for completion, and the biggest oil refinery in the world.”

He continued, “Aliko Dangote is a titan that God created specially for mankind. You have broken every boundary in worldwide business and industry. Thanks for the brotherly love.”

And fans are wishing Dangote well, too.

See the post here.