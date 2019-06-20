Femi Kuti to Perform at Afcon 2019 Opening Ceremony

Afro-beat legend Femi Anikulapo-Kuti will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Organising Committee has announced.

The 2019 Afcon which is set to kick off with the new expanded 24 teams on Friday in Egypt, will be preceded with a colourful opening ceremony as is the tradition.

Kuti, a four-time Grammy award nominee will be joined by two other musicians Hakim from Egypt and Dobet Gnahore from Ivory Coast.

In a post on CAF’s official Twitter handle, the continental football governing body confirmed that Kuti would perform the official song for this year’s AFCON alongside Hakim and Gnahore.

The Afrobeat singer will perform in English, while Hakim and Gnahore perform in Arabic and French respectively.

The three international musicians will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.

Femi had previously performed at the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at the Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg.

Host, Egypt will play Zimbabwe in the opening match while Nigeria’s Super Eagles – seeking their fourth title – will take on debutants Burundi in their opening fixture on Saturday.