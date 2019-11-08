Femi Kuti and His Band Bring Trademark Sound to Coldplay’s “Arabesque”

Fresh off another successful Felabration hosting, Femi Kuti has popped up on a surprise collaboration with international powerhouse, Coldplay, titled, “Arabesque“.

Far from a stranger to international acclaim, bagging Grammy nominations, and performing all over the world, the veteran artiste and his band add a dimension previously unseen on Coldplay records, with a vibrant horn section that is unmistakably unique to the Afrobeat legend.

A legendary excerpt from the late, great Fela Kuti also features on the record, leading into a heart-stopping crescendo which closes out the song.

