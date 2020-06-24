Femi Fani-Kayode Says the President is Under a Spell, Calls Aisha Buhari A Ray of Light

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Femi Fani-Kayode Says the President is Under a Spell, Calls Aisha Buhari A Ray of Light

Looks like Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a liking to the First Lady of the federation, Aisha Buhari, since the shooting episode in the villa.

The former aviation minister and strong critique of the current administration, took to social media to once again allude her praises while kicking the rest  of the occupants in the seat of power.

In his newest episode of solidarity with Aisha Buhari,  Femi Fani-Kayode revealed that the villa is shrouded in darkesss and the wife of the president is the only ray light in the midst of the persistent darkness.

He went on further to declare freedom for President Muhammadu Buhari from those who have hijacked, caged him and placed him under a spell.

, ,

Related Posts

Babatunde Bernard Tayo Trolls Mockers of his Small Penis as He Celebrates Marriage and Fatherhood

June 24, 2020

Nigerians Calls for D’banj to be Prosecuted for Kidnapping, Perversion of Justice & More

June 24, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Blonde for Summer and She’s Perfect!

June 24, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply