Femi Fani-Kayode Says the President is Under a Spell, Calls Aisha Buhari A Ray of Light

Looks like Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a liking to the First Lady of the federation, Aisha Buhari, since the shooting episode in the villa.

The former aviation minister and strong critique of the current administration, took to social media to once again allude her praises while kicking the rest of the occupants in the seat of power.

In his newest episode of solidarity with Aisha Buhari, Femi Fani-Kayode revealed that the villa is shrouded in darkesss and the wife of the president is the only ray light in the midst of the persistent darkness.

He went on further to declare freedom for President Muhammadu Buhari from those who have hijacked, caged him and placed him under a spell.

There is only one ray of light in the Villa & that ray of light is @aishambuhari. Outside of that the place is shrouded in darkness. To those that have highjacked &caged the President &put him under their spell I say this: ur power is broken & ur end will be sudden & calamitous. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 24, 2020

