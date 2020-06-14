Femi Fani-Kayode Lambastes Buhari Over Aso Villa Shooting

Femi Fani-Kayode has berated the president, Muhammadu Buhari, over a domestic scuffle in Aso Villa that resulted in gunshots being fired.
Fani-Kayode lambasted the president via his Instagram handle, where he mentioned that the number one citizen had lost control of his home, family and the country at large.
“The president has lost control of his home, his wife, his family, his staff, his official residence, his government, his country, his memory and possibly his mental faculties”, he wrote.
Femi Fani-Kayode described it as a crying shame that the First Lady and a Personal Assistant would engage in ‘rofo rofo fight’ in the seat of power while the president is alive.
Gunshots in the Villa over domestic issues? The President's wife and Personal Assistant are fighting? No-one can call either to order? The President has lost control of his home, his wife, his family, his staff, his official residence, his Government, his country, his memory and possibly his mental faculties? Who has bewitched Nigeria? Who did this to us? Who is running our country? Who is really in charge? Where are we heading? A nation of 200 million people and this is the best we can do? Is Nigeria a jungle or a zoo? Have we been cursed? Have we lost all sense of decency and discipline? A First Lady and a Personal Assistant indulging in a rofo-rofo fight in the seat of power and shooting at one another when the President is supposedly still alive? Or is there something that we don't know? It's a crying shame! May God help us!