Femi Fani-Kayode Lambastes Buhari Over Aso Villa Shooting

Femi Fani-Kayode has berated the president, Muhammadu Buhari, over a domestic scuffle in Aso Villa that resulted in gunshots being fired.

Fani-Kayode lambasted the president via his Instagram handle, where he mentioned that the number one citizen had lost control of his home, family and the country at large.

“The president has lost control of his home, his wife, his family, his staff, his official residence, his government, his country, his memory and possibly his mental faculties”, he wrote.

Femi Fani-Kayode described it as a crying shame that the First Lady and a Personal Assistant would engage in ‘rofo rofo fight’ in the seat of power while the president is alive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

