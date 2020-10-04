Femi Fani Kayode Defends Video of Himself Allegedly Abusing Estranged Wife

Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to a viral video of himself allegedly physically assaulting his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The former minister of aviation took to his Instagram page to defend himself and release a statement to that effect.

In his statement, Femi Fani Kayode reiterated that he never physically assaulted Precious Chikwendu who is the mother of his four sons and was only trying to get the phone from her to stop her from recording.

He urged folks to listen carefully to the exchange in the clip released by Sahara TV, stating that he was only requesting for peace after he caught his estranged wife with a married man in a hotel room.

Many have alleged the breakdown of Fani Kayode and Chikwendu’s union to be due to infidelity and domestic violence though FFK has repeatedly denied this claim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

