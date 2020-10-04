Femi Fani Kayode Defends Video of Himself Allegedly Abusing Estranged Wife

Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to a viral video of himself allegedly physically assaulting his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.
The former minister of aviation took to his Instagram page to defend himself and release a statement to that effect.
In his statement, Femi Fani Kayode reiterated that he never physically assaulted Precious Chikwendu who is the mother of his four sons and was only trying to get the phone from her to stop her from recording.
He urged folks to listen carefully to the exchange in the clip released by Sahara TV, stating that he was only requesting for peace after he caught his estranged wife with a married man in a hotel room.
@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife.This is nothing but a propaganda video.There was NO physical abuse.I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier. I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare! My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those thet watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife.
Many have alleged the breakdown of Fani Kayode and Chikwendu’s union to be due to infidelity and domestic violence though FFK has repeatedly denied this claim.