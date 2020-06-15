Femi Fani-Kayode Compares Women to Race Horses, Says They Must be Tamed and Exercised

Femi Fani-Kayode is giving out pointers on how to keep a lady.

The politician took to his Instagram page to share from his ‘wealth of knowledge’ about female folks and how they should be treated.

Sharing a picture of his wife, Precious, he noted that women are like race horses and ‘they must be mastered, tamed, trained, exercised and regularly serviced’.

He went on to liken women to cars and precious jewels and advised men to go through all the motions of romance with their ladies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

