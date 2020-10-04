Femi Fani Kayode Accuses Estranged Wife of Acting, Says He Covered Her Madness During Marriage

Femi Fani Kayode has once again spoken up about the unfolding drama regarding his relationship with his estranged wife, Previous Chikwendu.

The former minister of aviation who accused the mother of his four sons of infidelity among other things, took to Instagram to yet again accuse her of lying and told her to meet him in court to resolve their issues.

The PDP chieftain also noted that he had taken the high road since news of the marriage breakdown became public in order to protect his kids unlike Previous who had given her time to smear campaign and begging blogs for attention.

Femi Fani Kayode who alluded mental illness as one of the issues besieging his estranged wife, further noted that he covered her madness for seven years, the length of their relationship.

He stated that this would be his final statement on the issue as everything else should be resolved in a court of law. Moving forward, he would only tweet about relevant things and desist from making issues in his private life public.

