Femi Fani Kayode Accuses Estranged Wife of Acting, Says He Covered Her Madness During Marriage

Femi Fani Kayode has once again spoken up about the unfolding drama regarding his relationship with his estranged wife, Previous Chikwendu.
The former minister of aviation who accused the mother of his four sons of infidelity among other things, took to Instagram to yet again accuse her of lying and told her to meet him in court to resolve their issues.
The PDP chieftain also noted that he had taken the high road since news of the marriage breakdown became public in order to protect his kids unlike Previous who had given her time to smear campaign and begging blogs for attention.
Femi Fani Kayode who alluded mental illness as one of the issues besieging his estranged wife, further noted that he covered her madness for seven years, the length of their relationship.
He stated that this would be his final statement on the issue as everything else should be resolved in a court of law. Moving forward, he would only tweet about relevant things and desist from making issues in his private life public.
I have chosen to take the high horse and I refuse to allow my estranged wife to turn the affairs of my personal life into a public circus. If she has any issues let her use the right medium as a responsible adult and mother and stop secretly feeding the media with damaging scandals geared towards the destruction of our children's future. I have kept quiet in order to protect my children, I have covered all her madness over the past 7 years and not once did I expose her . But the facts are there and the witnesses and evidence are readily available for the courts. I broke my silence yesterday only because my hand has been forced. Rather than focusing on the problem of brutality and evil plaguing our country, or the myriad of other issues holding citizens hostage, some people would prefer to spread and partake in what amounts to celebrity gossip and chopped videos. Who in Nigeria does this benefit exactly? What is the use? Those involved in this smear campaign are begging for further responses which I will not give them. My private relationship and any disagreements therein are just that: PRIVATE and I have learned my lesson on feeding into parasocial media culture. My children and their dignity comes first and I refuse to help these individuals tarnish their image any further. The ringleader of this media scandal and her collaborators may continue polluting news sites and blogs with spam and begging for crumbs of attention with wild tales as long as they wish. Acting is a professional field all on its own but thankfully so is law. Any and all videos, testimonies, documentation and other evidence coming from my end will only be displayed in court, where these issues can be resolved once and for all. If this person speaks the truth, they will be happy to meet me there, instead of peddling stories. My next tweets and posts will be focused solely on relevant issues. Thank you.