Femi Adebayo Celebrates His Dad With Heartwarming Music Video

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Femi Adebayo Celebrates His Dad With Heartwarming Music Video

Adebayo Salami recently turned 67 and his actor son, Femi Adebayo, took to Instagram to share the heartwarming music video he and his family put together to celebrate the veteran.

“Happy birthday Daddy! @adebayo.salami … No words nor gifts can describe how much we love you..hence we your children put this short musical video together to say thank you for being a wonderful father!! Daddy…for us all to be what we are to day, you sacrificed a lot!! we appreciate you dad! Enjoy your day Aremu!” he said.

Check out the video below:

Related Posts

Emeka Ike Blows Hot After a Fan Compared His First and Second Wives

May 10, 2020

Actress Nkechi Blessing Drags Troll Who Accused Her of Fraud

May 10, 2020

MayD Addresses His Beef With PSquare in New Instagram Live Session

May 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *