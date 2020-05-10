Femi Adebayo Celebrates His Dad With Heartwarming Music Video

Adebayo Salami recently turned 67 and his actor son, Femi Adebayo, took to Instagram to share the heartwarming music video he and his family put together to celebrate the veteran.

“Happy birthday Daddy! @adebayo.salami … No words nor gifts can describe how much we love you..hence we your children put this short musical video together to say thank you for being a wonderful father!! Daddy…for us all to be what we are to day, you sacrificed a lot!! we appreciate you dad! Enjoy your day Aremu!” he said.

Check out the video below:

