‘Female She-Goat’ – Bobrisky Slams Actor Odunlade Adekola over Crossdresser Comments

Male barbie, Bobrisky, has torn into Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola, for speaking against crossdressers in the country.

Reacting to the salvo against his kind, Bobrisky took to his/her Instagram page Friday to rant about the actor, calling him names like “female she goat”, and an “empty brain”.

Nigeria’s most popular she-male further stressed that (s)he has the knives out for anyone that doesn’t mind his business in 2019, saying “I will show u road to your village”.

Bobrisky wrote,

“Good morning guys I’m so pissed but that won’t stop me saying good morning to my beautiful fans across the world. Dis man in dis video is a Yoruba actor with empty brain like fishnet. Let me start from when this thing with a wide mouth like FEMALE SHE GOAT got admissions at the University of Lagos at old age. I was in my final yr in school then when dis brother got admitted to Unilag for adult learning DLI…..Now the senseless idiot don hear small English nobody will hear world again.

Now bros let me now send you back to that Abeokuta u live. You are talking about Bobrisky who dresses like a female? Have u finished training all your Bastard children your workers have for u secretly? Secondly, next time try and put more effort in your career and drink more water to mind your business… instead of you coming out like grown APE to pull other people hustle down. Rubbish!!!!!. I repeat 2019 if u don’t mind your business I will show u road to your village.”

Bad news for Bobrisky though, he may wanna be on the low for now after the police warned all transgenders and homosexuals to flee from the country.