Female police officer kills four in-laws, shoots self dead

A Kosovo female police officer on Tuesday shot and killed four in-laws, then committed suicide.

The prosecutors said it happened in Gnjilan, a town 50 kilometres south-east of the capital Pristina.

The killer, an officer with the local police precinct, shot her husband’s parents and two brothers, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s was quoted as saying.

All the five people were found dead at the bloody scene.

The prosecutor further said that an investigation was still under way, and the motive for the murders was not immediately clear.

 

