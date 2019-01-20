Felix Tshisekedi Confirmed President-Elect of DR Congo

The constitutional court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has upheld the victory of opposition presidential candidate Felix Tshisekedi.

The country’s apex court rejected an appeal by Martin Fayulu, another opposition contender in the 30 December poll.

Mr Fayulu argued that Mr Tshisekedi had made a power-sharing deal with outgoing President Joseph Kabila a claim the president-elect has denied.

Despite the court ruling, Mr Fayulu said he was a “legitimate” president, and urged the international community not to recognise the official election result.

The African Union (AU) said on Friday that there were “serious doubts” about the outcome of elections, and urged the Constitutional Court to delay announcing its decision.

But the court said Mr Fayulu had failed to prove that the election commission had announced false results.

It went on to declare “Felix Tshisekedi president of the Democratic Republic of Congo by simple majority”.

He is now expected to be sworn in within 10 days, in what will be the first orderly transfer of power since DR Congo’s independence from Belgium in 1960.