Felicity Huffman to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scheme

Fox News is reporting that actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty to the charges against her.

According to the media house, the “Desperate Housewives” star and 12 other prominent parents will admit to charges in the scheme, which authorities say involved rigging standardized test scores and bribing coaches at such prestigious schools as Yale and Georgetown.

Recall that Huffman was accused of paying a consultant, Rick Singer, $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score. And investigators added that the 56-year-old actress also discussed going through with the same plan for her younger daughter, but she ultimately decided not to.

Now, she is set to plead guilty and may be looking at prison time.

Meanwhile, her fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, both of whom are also charged, are not among those who’ve agreed to plead guilty and haven’t publicly addressed the allegations.