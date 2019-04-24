‘Feel Free to go Abroad, We Have Enough Doctors’ – Ngige

Dr Chris Ngige, minister of labour, says there is nothing wrong with doctors leaving Nigeria as the country has “more than enough” medical doctors.

In an interview on a ChannelsTV programme on Wednesday, Ngige said there was nothing wrong with doctors searching for green pastures elsewhere, insisting “if you have surplus, you export.”

One of the programme anchors had asked him if he was worried about the rate doctors leave Nigeria to which he responded: “No, I am not worried (about doctors leaving the country). We have surplus. If you have surplus, you export.

“It happened some years ago here. I was taught chemistry and biology by Indian teachers in my secondary school days.

“There are surplus in their country and we also have surplus in the medical profession in our country. I can tell you this. In my area, we have excess.

“Who said we don’t have enough doctors? We have more than enough. You can quote me. There is nothing wrong in them travelling out.”

Ngige, himself a medical doctor, added that the medical personnel relocating from Nigeria also contribute to the country’s foreign exchange earnings, and that some of them do set up medical centres back home.

He said: “When they go abroad, they earn money and send them back home here. Yes, we have foreign exchange earnings from them and not just oil.

“Will you call that brain drain? I know a couple of them who practise abroad but set up medical centres back home. They have CAT scan, MRI scan which even the government cannot maintain. So, I don’t see any loss.”

Ngige’s comment comes weeks after Saudi officials came to Nigeria to recruit medical doctors.

It also comes amid fears of brain drain in the country as young professionals move overseas in search of better life.