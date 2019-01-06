Federer Wins Record Third Hopman Cup

Roger Federer on Saturday became the most successful player in Hopman Cup history after leading Switzerland to a 2-1 win in an enthralling final of the mixed teams tournament in Perth.

In the final edition of the unique tournament, the best was saved for last as Federer became the first player to win three Hopman Cups, teaming with Belinda Bencic for the duo’s second consecutive title.

For the second straight year, the Swiss beat the German pairing of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber for a fourth title overall, behind only the United States with six.

Federer first won the Hopman Cup back in 2001 when he teamed with Martina Hingis, and the maestro gave the Swiss the early ascendancy with a straight sets win against Zverev, before Kerber squared the tie by beating a dogged Belinda Bencic to set up the mixed doubles decider.

Federer was a dominant figure in an extraordinary doubles match as the Swiss claimed the abbreviated format 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 (5/4) to clinch the title.

Fittingly, it was Federer who served out the match in the third set tie-break, having been unable to do so earlier in the set, when after an extended rally Zverev dumped a backhand into the net to hand the Swiss victory.

The 20-time major winner was pleased to maintain his unbeaten singles record during the week, as he never dropped his serve.

“I am happy I was able to maintain the good, high quality tennis I showed all week,” he said.

“It is good to finish on a singles performance like this, I was able to come up with some good serve and volley and it all worked out today.”

Federer will be gunning for a record seventh Australian Open title when the tournament begins at Melbourne Park next week.