Federer to miss rest of 2020 after knee surgery

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Federer to miss rest of 2020 after knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 ATP season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced on Wednesday.

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since as tennis was suspended ove the COVID-19 crisis.

The Swiss maestro underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

,

Related Posts

Neymar mired in homophobic row

June 10, 2020

Man United swoop on James Rodriguez

June 10, 2020

Mourinho cruises in Posh Audi SUV [Photos]

June 10, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply