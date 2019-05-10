Federer Reaches Madrid Quarterfinals, Osaka Stunned

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Federer Reaches Madrid Quarterfinals, Osaka Stunned

Roger Federer saved two match points to defeat Gael Monfils and reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Federer, playing only his second match of a 2019 comeback to clay after three years away, needed two hours to defeat French showman Monfils 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).

The 37-year-old admitted he struggled to get past the talented Monfils, seeded 15th, before recording his 1 200th career win.

It took a comeback from 4-1 down in the final set after sweeping the first set in 18 minutes, combined with a dominating tiebreak for the Swiss fourth seed to advance.

Women’s world No 1 and top seed Naomi Osaka was dumped out in a last-eight shock – losing for the second time in two months to Federer’s Swiss compatriot Belinda Bencic, exiting 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Czech second seed Petra Kvitova, the defending champion, was also a shock loser, going down 6-2, 6-3 to Kiki Bertens, the Dutch seventh seed who was runner-up in the 2018 final.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic, however, motored into the last eight as he hammered Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) while five-time champion Rafael Nadal dispatched Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal will next play Stanislas Wawrinka after the Swiss completed a national hat-trick on the day, beating Japan’s sixth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

Defending champion Alexander Zverev came from breaks down in both of the last two sets to get past error-prone Pole Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and now plays eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 6-3, 6-4 winner against Fernando Verdasco.

,

Related Posts

Suarez Doubtful for Copa Del Rey Final after Surgery

May 10, 2019

Just In: It’s Arsenal v Chelsea in Europa League Final

May 9, 2019
Becks

Beckham Banned from Driving, Fined £750

May 9, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *