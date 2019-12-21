Federer named GQ’s most stylish man of the decade

Roger Federer wrapped up his decade with a big award in his hand as he has been declared as GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Decade.

His victory was entirely decided by his fan base in an Instagram-based voting contest.

The fans voted between two celebrities on GQ’s Instagram stories and winner of each ‘match’ progressed further in the rounds.

The 20-time grand slam champion surpassed celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Jonah Hill, and Harry Styles before defeating Timothée Chalamet in the title round. Also, LeBron James, Kanye West, and Ryan Gosling were incorporated in the competition.

The Swiss maestro’s effortless tennis synchronized with his gracefulness gave him the award.

When Federer strikes the yellow ball with his Wilson wand and by wearing whites on the lush-green terrain of Wimbledon, that simply produces a soothing rhythm on the court.

His elegance on the court is solely enriched by his serve and volley and the flash lightening strokes from the baseline. In a nutshell, the poetry in motion style tennis resonates with on-court Federer’s charisma.

GQ’s description for Roger Federer

“Some of the guys on this list made their reputations on red carpets; others, in paparazzi shots. Roger Federer, on the other hand, has a case for most stylish man of the decade thanks to something as simple as this: When the guy puts on his Wimbledon whites, he stands basically alone. It’s not about his clothes so much as the righteously relaxed, preternaturally confident way he moves in them. (Also: Dude is a Bond-level tux wearer.)”