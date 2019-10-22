Federer marks 1500th match with Basel Breeze

Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in what was the Swiss legend’s 1 500th career match.

This landmark 6-2, 6-1 success in his hometown set the 38-year-old up for his tilt at a 103rd title.

“I thought the match was good,” Federer said.

“I felt a nice spring in my step. I was quick to the ball and it didn’t take me long to get used to the conditions, that’s positive.

“There is a danger in playing Peter indoors since he’s already had two solid qualifying matches. He also serves great indoors.

“But I was able to control things.”

Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event. The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches.

The Monday rout took just 54 minutes with Federer forced to break back in the second set before sprinting to the win.

Roger's off to the perfect start 👌 In his 1500th ATP match, @rogerfederer defeats Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 to kick off his Basel campaign in fine & fantastic fashion 👏 🎥: @TennisTV | #SwissIndoorsBasel pic.twitter.com/41j5n58mc6 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 21, 2019

The Swiss maestro will face the winner from Radu Albot and Dusan Lajovic in the second round.