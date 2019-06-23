Federer Destroys Goffin for 10th Halle Title

Roger Federer waltzed past Belgium’s David Goffin in straight sets to win a record-extending 10th title at the ATP event in Halle on Sunday.

Federer, 37, beat Goffin 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 to secure his 102nd career singles title and remain unbeaten on grass so far this season.

“It’s unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles,” said Federer.

The Swiss maestro is chasing a ninth Wimbledon crown in London next month as he looks to extend his record of 20 career majors.

Long-term rival Rafael Nadal moved to within just two titles of Federer’s record with his 12th French Open triumph earlier this month, while world No 1 Novak Djokovic is just five short with 15 career majors.

Federer endured a rough ride in the early rounds in Halle, battling to hard-fought, three-set victories over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Roberto Bautista Agut.

But things got easier in the latter stages as he thrashed Andy Murray’s new doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the semifinals before dispatching Goffin on Sunday.

The Swiss legend held off three break points early in the first set before prevailing in the tiebreaker.

An unsettled looking Goffin then gifted Federer the opening game of the second set with a double fault on break point.

From there, the Swiss never looked back, breaking Goffin twice more on his way to a 10th Halle title.