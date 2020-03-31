Federer dazzles fans with video of trick shots [Watch]

Few sportsmen are as loved as tennis legend Roger Federer, and it’s really not hard to see why if you’ve ever watched the Swiss maestro play tennis.

With jaw-dropping winners, nifty footwork, one-handed backhand and all-round swagger, Federer has carted away a duffel bag of trophies, and millions of fans across the globe.

And now with the tennis calendar wiped out, like much of other sports, the 20-time grand slam winner has delighted fans by posting a video on Twitter which shows him executing some trademark trick shots against a wall in the snow.

An injury-hit Fed last played at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, before undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in February.

“Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome,” Federer, 38, tweeted along with the video, which showed the Swiss moving around seamlessly amid snowfall.

The video has already garnered over 4 million views and shows Federer hitting between-the-legs “tweeners” and behind-the-back shots.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

The tennis circuit is currently halted with the ATP Tour suspending all tournaments until June 7.

While it remains uncertain when the season will resume, it appears Federer is recharged and ready to go once again.