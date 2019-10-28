Federer crushes De Minaur for 10th Basel Title

Roger Federer won his 10th Basle title on Sunday, dismantling young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2.

The 38-year-old had to control his emotions as he drew a loud and heartfelt standing ovation from his home public during the presentation of his 103rd career trophy.

Federer is now just six short of the record 109 ATP titles won by American Jimmy Connors.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said it was as a ballboy at the St Jakobshalle more than two decades ago that he got his first taste of tennis.

“Being a ballboy really inspired me,” he said. “But I cannot believe that I’ve won here 10 times.

“I never even thought that I would win it once, this has been an unbelievable week for me.”

Federer’s 10 Basle titles ties the 10 he owns from Halle making the only player to record double-digit wins from two different surfaces.

The Swiss maestro broke twice per set against his 20-year-old Australian opponent, ranked 28, in a win lasting just over an hour in front of a full-house of 9 000.

He now owns four titles this season after Dubai, Miami and Halle.

With his wife, children and parents watching, Federer was presented with a metal sculpture depicting a life-sized hand ready to toss a tennis ball in honour of his landmark title.

“You don’t get to win 10 titles at the same venue very often in a career – if ever,” added Federer.

“I couldn’t be happier that I was able to do it here in Basle. It’s been a great week, fans were wonderful, like in other years.”