FEC renames Ministry of Communications

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday renamed the Federal Ministry of Communications to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

With President Muhammadu Buhari away in Sochi, Russia for the Russia-African summit, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the FEC meeting.

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, revealed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle after the FEC meeting.

He tweeted:

The Federal Executive Council has approved the change of name for Ministry of Communications, now to be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 23, 2019

This comes bare days after the Minister of Communications, Dr Ali Pantami, ordered banks to reverse a new USSD charge regime imposed by some telecom firms for data usage by customers.

According to the minister, the decision was taken unilaterally without proper consultation with the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).