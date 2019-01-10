FEC Approves 4 Private Universities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday gave the approval for four more private universities to be built in the country.

This brings the number of private universities in the country to 79.

The approval was made during the weekly council meeting of the FEC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The universities are situated in Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun and Osun States.

They include Greenfield University (Kaduna) Dominion University (Oyo) Trinity University (Ogun) and Westland University (Osun)

According to the council, the approval was given because they met the requirements for establishing a university following a visitation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

