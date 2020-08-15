‘Fear Women’, Bez Idakula States as He Reveals How His Wife Spoke Their Relationship into Existence

On today’s episode of fear women, Bez Idakula takes us on the journey of how his wife spoke their marriage into existence.
The singer and father of three noted that himself and Tito, moved in the same circle and were quite familiar with each other so when she came up to him after an event in 2010 to autograph 2 of his CDs, she insisted he let it be known that they know each other.
Bez revealed that Tito at that point also mentioned that they would end up getting married but he laughed it off, given he was in a relationship at that time.
But alas, shortly after her ‘prophecy’, his relationship scattered and he began dating Tito soon afterwards. Four years down the line the pair got married.
View this post on Instagram
We have a super interesting story! So I had a gig in March 2010 at De Marquee, a lounge at the Mega Plaza rooftop in VI. After the show Tito came to meet me to say how good it was! I had met her before in my circle of friends so we were familiar. She was super cheeky that night! She got my CD with my 2 singles “Zuciya Daya” and “Stop Pretending” then made me sign it, instructing me to write something that showed we knew each other. Then she said “you know you’re going to marry me right?” of which as a faithful guy with a girlfriend I laughed and said I had a babe. That relationship scattered (not my fault) and by August we were dating, 4 years later we were married. Truth is I had an idea where this gist was going with a lesson and all but everything changed when I re-read it. There’s only one lesson here. FEAR WOMEN!!! @titoidakula
Tito took to her Instagram page to respond to her husband and highlighted a few points along the way.
Yes, the mother of three spoke her marriage to Bez Idakula into existence and stated that the thought had randomly crossed her mind one day when they were hanging out at the club.
It looks like seeing him dance with reckless abandon that night sealed the deal for her and she was emphatic about pointing out that she had absolutely nothing to do with the demise of his previous relationship.
View this post on Instagram
#flashbackfriday looking like a SPICE!! Also, read caption 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 . . The story of my husband @bezidakula and I according to him. . A few important points (read his caption first): . . 1. I had nothing to do with the end of his relationship o. Lol. . . 2. I actually realized he was going to be my husband on one night we went out and he was dancing with reckless abandon. The thought came to my head that “you are going to marry this guy”. I thought it was just my imagination. Overtime, I have learnt that my seemingly random thoughts are sometimes God speaking. Even at a club, a bit drunk, dancing to whatever music, God was speaking to me. God is always speaking. . . . 3. When I told him he was going to marry me, I just spoke, didn’t even mean it. Was quite surprised when the relationship became what it was. Lol. I spoke before I later got the clarity as I shared in point 2. . . . 4. Speak it into existence Sis!! That guy is your man. Put a ring on it. Lol! . . . 5. My husband is extremely blessed to be married to me. I am an amazing partner. Lol. . . #Repost @bezidakula with @get_repost ・・・ We have a super interesting story! So I had a gig in March 2010 at De Marquee, a lounge at the Mega Plaza rooftop in VI. After the show Tito came to meet me to say how good it was! I had met her before in my circle of friends so we were familiar. She was super cheeky that night! She got my CD with my 2 singles “Zuciya Daya” and “Stop Pretending” then made me sign it, instructing me to write something that showed we knew each other. Then she said “you know you’re going to marry me right?” of which as a faithful guy with a girlfriend I laughed and said I had a babe. That relationship scattered (not my fault) and by August we were dating, 4 years later we were married. Truth is, I had an idea where this gist was going with a lesson and all but everything changed when I re-read it. There’s only one lesson here. FEAR WOMEN!!! @titoidakula