‘Fear Women’, Bez Idakula States as He Reveals How His Wife Spoke Their Relationship into Existence

On today’s episode of fear women, Bez Idakula takes us on the journey of how his wife spoke their marriage into existence.

The singer and father of three noted that himself and Tito, moved in the same circle and were quite familiar with each other so when she came up to him after an event in 2010 to autograph 2 of his CDs, she insisted he let it be known that they know each other.

Bez revealed that Tito at that point also mentioned that they would end up getting married but he laughed it off, given he was in a relationship at that time.

But alas, shortly after her ‘prophecy’, his relationship scattered and he began dating Tito soon afterwards. Four years down the line the pair got married.

Tito took to her Instagram page to respond to her husband and highlighted a few points along the way.

Yes, the mother of three spoke her marriage to Bez Idakula into existence and stated that the thought had randomly crossed her mind one day when they were hanging out at the club.

It looks like seeing him dance with reckless abandon that night sealed the deal for her and she was emphatic about pointing out that she had absolutely nothing to do with the demise of his previous relationship.

