F*cking Unbelievable! Two Church Members Caught Having Sex During Service

They say fact is stranger than fiction…and this old adage was once again confirmed when two senior worship leaders were caught having sex during an all-night service on their pastor’s bed.

If you are wondering what the pastor was doing during the time…well, he was busy ministering to the congregants in the church auditorium.

According to reports, they were caught in the act by the security at the pastor’s house. And fortunately, he didn’t play ball as he proceeded to blow the alarm.

The Security man explained that it was the man who led the lady to the house. After speaking with the lady on how it all happened, the security man explained to the church.

“On that day, the two were at a night prayer in the area. During the night the boy proposed love to the girl and she accepted. At 3 a.m the two left other members of the church and went to the guest room where they had sex once,” he said.

“They were actually fornicating on the pastor’s bed while the pastor was preaching.”

In the meantime, the two are set to meet the disciplinary committee to answer questions on what happened.

And you guessed right…the incident happened in Ghana!

We’ll keep you posted on how it pans out…