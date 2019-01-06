‘F*ck Your Mothers’ – Ribery Hits Back over Golden Steak Rage

French football star Franck Ribery on Saturday launched a foul-mouthed response after he was heavily criticised for eating a gold-coated steak.

The 35-year-old Bayern Munich winger asked his critics to “F*ck your mothers”, insisting “I will spend my money how I like”.

On Thursday, Ribery had posted a video on social media of a visit to a steak house owned by celebrity Turkish chef Salt Bae and rubbing his hands before tucking into a huge chop coated in gold.

No better way to start the year than with a dash of salt and a visit to my Turkish brother 🇹🇷👌🏼 #SaltBae #fr7👑 #ELHAMDOULILLAH🤲🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/O5ztj4mueq — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) January 3, 2019

That ostentatious luxury drew ferocious criticism before Ribery – who earns an estimated eight million euros a year with the German champions – hit back.

“Let’s start with the envious, the angry, surely born because of a broken condom,” read the first of the posts on Ribery’s Twitter account.

“F*ck your mothers, your grandmothers and your whole family tree,” wrote Ribery.

“I owe you nothing, my success is above all thanks to God,” the post continued. “To me, to my relatives and to those who believed in me, for the others, you were only pebbles in my socks.”

German tabloid Bild reported that the meal was in Dubai where Salt Bae owns the Nusr-Et restaurant.

Golden steak, coated in 24-carat gold, is one of Salt Bae’s signature dishes.

Bild reported that the steak cost €1 200 euros, but Ribery’s supporters said the tabloid had misread the currency on the menu.

The restaurant however refused to comment on Ribery but said that it’s most expensive “golden steak” costs 2 000 Emirati dirhams, or €478, AFP writes.

In his second Tweet, Ribery castigated “pseudo-journalists” who are always “negative”, particularly targeting Audrey Pulvar, a celebrity in France and president of the charitable Nicolas Hulot foundation.

She had Tweeted “Mr. @FranckRibery if you do not know what to do with your money, there are plenty of causes to fund and support, worldwide.”

Ribery’s third Tweet on Saturday showed Pulvar wearing a pair of glasses that he said cost €3 000 and said: “I do what I want with my money.”

“When I donate (because I was taught to give when I earn a lot…) Why does not a major national media broadcast that? No, you prefer to talk about the holidays that I go on with my family, you scrutinise my actions, what I eat, etc!” Ribery wrote.

Bayern meanwhile, said that while they did not condone Ribery’s words, the issue was a “private matter”.