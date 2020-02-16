F*ck You – Burna Boy ramps up attack on ‘haters’

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on F*ck You – Burna Boy ramps up attack on ‘haters’

Nigerian Grammy Nominee and self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has insisted that nobody asides Fela or his family members can lay claim to giving him a hand in the music industry.

His latest salvo comes bare days after the singer set the internet o fire by claiming he was the best since Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, adding the chest-thumping claim that no one paved a way for him.

In the heat of the debate some claimed it was a slip by the artiste and he’d beat a retreat.

Well, he’s proved them wrong following his latest tweets .

Taking to social media Saturday, the ‘Gbona’ singer came harder on his supposed ‘haters’, saying they would lose sleep over his success.

See screenshots below…

,

Related Posts

‘It was destiny’ – says Man who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981

February 16, 2020
Caroline Flack

British TV Presenter Caroline Flack Found Dead in East London Home

February 16, 2020

‘Life is complete’ – Davido flaunts fiancée and son

February 15, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *