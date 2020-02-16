F*ck You – Burna Boy ramps up attack on ‘haters’

Nigerian Grammy Nominee and self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has insisted that nobody asides Fela or his family members can lay claim to giving him a hand in the music industry.

His latest salvo comes bare days after the singer set the internet o fire by claiming he was the best since Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, adding the chest-thumping claim that no one paved a way for him.

In the heat of the debate some claimed it was a slip by the artiste and he’d beat a retreat.

Well, he’s proved them wrong following his latest tweets .

Taking to social media Saturday, the ‘Gbona’ singer came harder on his supposed ‘haters’, saying they would lose sleep over his success.

See screenshots below…