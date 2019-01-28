FBI Is Investigating R. Kelly for Allegedly Booking Underage Victim’s Flight

Authorities are finally doing something about R. Kelly following the claims made on the shocking docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly.

According to TMZ one of the alleged victims, Azriel Clary, claimed on the series that she was flown out from California to Orlando on May 25, 2015, when she just 17. And it is for this reason that the FBI is looking into whether or not R. Kelly booked those flights.

Clary said that R. Kelly flew her out intending to have sex when she was still underage, and this means he would be violating the Mann Act in transporting a minor across state lines for sex. However, a source close to Azriel’s family said that the flights weren’t booked by R. Kelly himself, but a woman who was working for him at the time.

Still, sources close to R. Kelly claim that he doesn’t believe he was in the wrong because he had a signed note from Azriel Clary’s mother Alice, which he says gave Kelly’s assistant consent to care for Azriel “until December 30, 2015.” It is however interesting that the note is dated for September 21, 2015, even though Clary made the trip in May.

We can’t to see how this pans out.