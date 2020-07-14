Ray Hushpuppi Reportedly Denied Bail in Chicago

Hushpuppi was reportedly denied bail and told by a judge on Monday in Chicago that he will remain detained until his trial later this year over money laundering allegations.

Per Forbes: the Nigerian socialite appeared for a detention hearing at a court in the Northern District of Illinois, which ruled that he will be transported to Los Angeles by the U.S. Marshals Service, and will not be allowed to stay with his girlfriend’s uncle in Homewood, Illinois.

During the hearing, his lawyer denied that Hushpuppi was a flight risk or a danger to the community. But then, the Assistant United States Attorney Melody Wells convinced the court that Abbas is a flight risk, describing his “significant” financial assets, “deep ties to foreign countries” and a lack of ties to the United States. Wells said Abbas had the “perfect recipe to flee the charges that he faces here.”

The prosecutor argued that Hushpuppi had up to this point “never visited” the girlfriend or their child in the United States. “There is no evidence that he has ever even met this ‘Uncle’ who would be the third party custodian under these circumstances,” Wells said.

The court ruled that there was “more than enough justification to order that the U.S. Marshall bring [Abbas] to California as soon as possible to answer the complaint there.” Ruling that Abbas had “A great incentive not to continue to respond to these proceedings here,” as he is “facing a long sentence.” The court acknowledged risks that in addition to holding passports to other countries (Saint Kitts and Nevis) Abbas has “access to large amounts of money” described by the court as “not chump change.” Adding, “The fact that you project a wealthy lifestyle … you gotta be doing something right to pay $10,000 a month for an apartment in Dubai … you have access to some real cash.” Hushupuppi’s trial is slated to be held in Los Angeles where the case was filed, rather from Chicago where the investigation is being handled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

