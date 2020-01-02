Fayose wishes happy new year to ‘political haters’

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has issued a new year message warning his “political haters” that he will remain a pain if they do not repent in 2020.

Fayose said this in a New Year message he posted on his Twitter page yesterday, wondering how far his “haters” would go in their plots against him.

He wrote,

“Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere …Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.”

“I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent,” he posted.

He also posted some words of prayers.

“In this year 2020, God will give you victory over every oppression that has inflicted your life with hunger, sufferings and wants. He will take you to the greatest height of success.

“He will return Nigeria to the path of peace, progress and unity.

“Happy New Year.

Fayose, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering, recently caused an internet meltdown after a video of him dancing with a white woman went viral.

This came after a federal high court in Lagos granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.