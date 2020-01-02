Fayose spotted dancing with white woman; Presidency reacts

In a viral video, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was seen dancing with a white woman after being granted permission to travel out for an emergency medical treatment by a Nigerian court.

Fayose was granted permission to travel out for an emergency medical treatment in December 2019, amid his trial for an alleged N2.2bn fraud.

Following the emergence of the video, President Buhari’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie, said that it seems the stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is healed and might not be seen on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail.

She tweeted;

Its a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord! Doctors can work wonders sha. Ayodele Fayose On Medical Dancing therapy. This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail. Thank you Doctors

