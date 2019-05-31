Fayose Sets the Internet on Fire by Welcoming Okorocha to EFCC Alumni

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Fayose Sets the Internet on Fire by Welcoming Okorocha to EFCC Alumni

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has always been slicker than your average politician and he showed this once again Thursday.

A couple months back, the self-styled politician took to Twitter to taunt former Governor of Ogun State Ibikunle Amosun, who, like Fayose, had his anointed candidate lose the March governorship election.

And on Thursday, Fayose returned as enfant terrible of social media when he reacted to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested the former Governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha and his wife Gerald.

Taking to Twitter, Fayose welcomed the former governor to the ‘EFCC Alumni’.

“Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come. However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni & enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too. While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did, I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.”

The tweet of course sparked hilarious reactions from Nigerians on social media.

See some of the reactions:

,

Related Posts

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Folasade Jaji as SSG

May 31, 2019

Ihedioha Denies Destroying Okorocha’s Akachi Tower

May 31, 2019

Reps Oppose Buhari’s Order Retrieving Gun Licences

May 30, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *