Fayose Rubbishes INEC over Appointment of Buhari’s Niece

Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to appoint Amina Zakari as its head of Collation Center for the 2019 elections.

Fayose in a series of tweets frowned at Amina’s appointment owing to the fact that she is a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor of Ekiti state said, “Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President’s children as INEC Chairman?

“The same @inecnigeria that is promising free and fair election turning around to appoint a know blood relation of President Buhari, a candidate in the election as head of its Collation Committee? Why are these people so brazen in their plot to impose themselves on Nigerians?”

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, inaugurated members of the committees – Electoral Logistics and Collation Centre – at a meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Addressing the meeting, he explained that the committees were set up to drive important components of the electoral process.