Fayemi gives God glory on 55th birthday

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said on Sunday that his survival at infancy was uncommon favour as his parents never knew he would survive.

Fayemi, who said his parents named him Folorunso, meaning ‘left in God’s care’ because they were not sure he would survive the childhood stage, expressed gratitude to God for his 55th birthday.

The governor spoke at the Government House during a special thanksgiving service and reception to mark his 55th birthday celebration.

“I give God all the glory for giving me uncommon favour. It is uncommon because my parents never knew I could survive infancy. They had lost two children in quick succession and that was why they named me Folorunso. My parents just thought they should just wait and see the outcome and today I am celebrating 55, I give God all the glory,” he said.

The governor, who said the essence of the birthday celebration was to give glory to God, said,

“I have been a beneficiary of God’s generosity.

“For me, challenges are opportunities to make a difference in the lives of human beings, so if you allow me, let us just focus on the work of God to improve the conditions of our society and Country.

He said,

“All of the challenges will not go away overnight, but you should believe that God is the one that can always use those of us that have been given grace to lead, to be of service to all his children, we have no choice than to continue to commit ourselves to the Service of God”.

The Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Revd Emmanuel Badejo, called on political leaders in the country to put the people above party and personal interests in order to create a prosperous nation.

Also, the Catholic Bishop, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, said Ekiti might be a small state, but it had all it takes to lead Nigeria in the near future.

He prayed to God to give Fayemi “good collaborators and trustworthy allies” as he continued to serve the people selflessly.

Dignitaries at the event include political leaders from across the divide and captains of industry.