Fayemi attends wedding of Fayose’s Son [Photos]

Political rivalries was cast aside as Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, on Saturday was captured smiling and exchanging pleasantries at the wedding of Tomiwa, one of the sons of Ayodele Fayose.

Fayemi’s introduction by his predecessor Fayose was definitely one of the highlights of the event which had many dignitaries in attendance.

To the delights of many at the event, Fayemi and Fayose who had made headlines over their political differences were seen getting along as they laughed while chatting at the Haven Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos.

Politics is just a game after all.

