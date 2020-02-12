Fayemi approves 6 months’ maternity leave for Ekiti workers

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months’ (180 days) maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

This follows the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that will improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020 is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breast feeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as to facilitate work life balance for female workers in the state.