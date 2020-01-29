Fathers are sharing photos with their daughters in solidarity for “Girl Dad”

ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared a heartwarming anecdote in which Bryant who, at the time, had three daughters gushed about being a “girl dad.”

After the clip began circulating on social media, dads began sharing photos of themselves with their daughters in solidarity with the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

#girldad I LOVE YOU SHAI

“I asked him advice on raising girls, as he quite famously had three at the time,” Duncan added. “He said, ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.’ His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year-and-a-half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children. He said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl. And I was like, ‘four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?'”

“Without hesitation, he said ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.'”

The story quickly gained traction on social media and inspired many fathers to share photos of themselves with their own daughters with #girldad.

