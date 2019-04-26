Father-of-Three Sets Self Ablaze in Rivers

A father of three, simply identified as King, reportedly set himself ablaze in what eyewitnesses say was suicide.

King, a native of Odaga community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, reportedly locked himself inside his room before setting himself on fire.

Sources say by the time neighbours noticed the smoke oozing from the deceased’s room, the fire incident had intensified which made it impossible for anybody to go in.

And by the time neighbours broke down the window to rescue the victim, he was already unconscious.

Speaking on the incident, a relative of the victim, who simply identified himself as Pastor Duke, told Southern City News that King could have possibly taken his life out of frustration as he had lost his male siblings and recently his mother, whose remains were still in the mortuary.

Duke added the fire could have started from the cigarette he was smoking before he slept off.

“King was a father of three and his wife is eight months pregnant; he was the only surviving male of his house and to make matters worse, he just lost his mother, who is still in the mortuary as we speak

“It is possible that he was frustrated, because lately he has increased his smoking and drinking habits and is mostly drunk.

“That night, King came home drunk and was smoking a cigarette, and I think the fire from the cigarette must have caught his mattress, which eventually caused the fire.”

The police are yet to confirm the incident.