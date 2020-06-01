Father of Slain Uwaila Omozua Finally Speaks on Murder of Daughter

The father of Uwaila Omozua, the 22-year-old microbiology student who was raped and murdered by unknown assailants has finally spoken.

In an interview with Television Continental (TVC), the grieving father confessed that he was in shock when he saw the extent of the injuries on her body.

“When I saw the injury, I felt it as a father”, he said.

Other family members who spoke to Television station confirmed that Uwaila Omozua had bite marks and scratches all over body.

Uwa  was raped and murdered within the premises of RCCG Church Ikpoba hill, Benin, Edo State..

There has been a huge outcry on social media demanding justice for the heinous crime and other crimes against young girls. The hashtags #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeForTina and #JusticeForJennifer have been trending on social media.

 

