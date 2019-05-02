Father In-Law of Buhari’s ADC Kidnapped in Daura

Musa Umar, the district head of Daura in Katsina State has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Umar, a former Customs officer, is reported to be the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Mohammed Abubakar, Buhari’s aide de camp (ADC).

The kidnappers reportedly stormed his residence at 7pm on Wednesday and sporadically shot into the air, scaring away bystanders, who scampered for safety.

Umar had just returned from the mosque where he took part in the evening prayer when the incident happened.

Sources say he was sitting in front of his house with some people when the gunmen arrived in a Peugeot 406 saloon car.

After the gunmen left, the Daura council chairman Malam Abba Mato and hundreds of sympathizers came to Umar’s residence to discuss the bewildering incident.

It is understood that the police are on the trail of the criminals.