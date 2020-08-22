Father defiles 15-yr-old daughter to prove her virginity

A 40-year-old man, Gbenga Taiwo, has been nabbed by the police for allegedly defiling his daughter.

Taiwo, a widower who lives in a rented apartment at Baruwa, Ipaja area of Lagos State, has been constantly molesting the girl since she was 13 by dipping his fingers into her private parts, Punch reports.

A neighbour said the man was nabbed after the daughter, fed up with her father’s abuse, reported the matter to their landlord and her uncle.

The Coordinator of a child rights group following up on the case, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, Mr Ebenezer Omejalile, said Taiwo claimed to have suspected Folake of going out with men and decided to conduct “a virginity test” on her with his finger.

He said, “The girl said she had been constantly abused by her father since she was 13. He is about 40 years old and a retired electricity worker.

“Before the intervention of the girl’s maternal uncle, one Mr Alagba, the girl got tired of the wickedness of her father and informed their landlord who confronted the father to stop the evil act and he let him know the consequence of his action.

“But the survivors turned a deaf ear to it and kept doing it to the extent that whenever he was on night duty, he went to the office with girl to keep having her to his satisfaction.

“The man claimed that he saw some pictures in her daughter’s phone and suspected that she was wayward. He said he did not have sex with her but only used his finger to check if she is a virgin or not.”

It was gathered that Taiwo’s relations claimed that he had mental illness in 2018 and was admitted at a private rehabilitation centre, Ise Oluwa Hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bala Elkana, confirmed Taiwo’s arrest, saying “Investigation has commenced on the case and tests will be carried out on to determine the suspect’s mental health.”

