Agoboye Francis Monday, the father of baby Beniah who battles a rare heart illness, has spoken up after a humanitarian worker called KBK (@kbkonline) accused him of scamming Nigerians.

Recall that Monday and Beniah’s story stirred conversation on social media days ago, after the video of him seeking for help surfaced. Baby Beniah reportedly has multiple holes in his heart, and the father needed a large sum to enable them to get the baby the treatment he desperately needs abroad.

Shortly after, Nigerians helped raised the sum of N70 million for the child’s surgery. Today, KBK alleged that Monday had fled with the sum and could no longer be traced.

See his post below.

But Daddy Freeze has gotten in contact with Monday, and via a video call, the aggrieved father has revealed that he has gotten his son’s travel documents ready and that they will be traveling abroad in a few days for the surgery.

See the video below:

KBK had yet to speak up again as at press time.