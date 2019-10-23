Fat Joe Reveals He Passed On Eminem’s Demo Six Times

Fat Joe has revealed that although he fostered a new generation of artists, he missed the opportunity to be connected to one of the most popular rappers in the history of hip-hop: Eminem.
The rap icon spoke about this while speaking at a live event for Miami’s 99 Jamz radio station, during which he claimed that Eminem gave him his demo tape six times and he never listened to it.
“Eminem out here in Miami, he gave me his demo like six different times,” he recalled. “Everywhere I went was this little white boy and he kept giving me his demo. He was like, ‘Yo, listen to my music, I’m telling you, I’m nice, I’m nice, I’m nice.’… I didn’t do it and now he’s the biggest guy in the universe.”
Eminem had yet to speak about this as at press time.