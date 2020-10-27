‘Fasting cannot solve Nigeria’s problems’ – Samklef replies Adeboye

Top music producer, Samklef has voiced opposition to the 30-day fasting and prayer declared by Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

Adeboye had called for fasting and prayer which will start on November 1 and end on November 30 against chaos in Nigeria.

But giving his take on the matter, Samklef said that what Nigerians need is a change of mentality because they have been praying for 60 years.

“I believe in God and one thing I know for sure is that God is not that wicked. Nigerians have been praying for 60 years. We don’t need fasting we need to change our mentality stop worshipping money, pastors, imam and politicians simple,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said:

“Just so u all know fasting cannot solve Nigeria problem pls go and eat. Don’t allow all this religious men to be deceiving u. Fast ko slow ni.”

He added that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is a pastor in the RCCG should also embark on a fasting period.

“Is Osibanjo not a redeemed pastor? Make him fast for 100 days and 100 night. Dry.”

