Fast-Rising Canadian Rapper, Houdini Gunned Down in Toronto

Fast rising Canadian rapper, Houdini has died aged 21 after being fatally shot in Toronto.

The ‘Late Nights’ crooner was gunned down at a downtown hotel on May 26 and died from gunshot injuries.

Houdini was one of Canada’s most streamed independent rappers of 2019 with over 19 million plays on spotify alone.

According to Police, the shooting which happened around 4pm on Tuesday also had other victims; a 15-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman though both of them are expected to make full recovery.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of the death of the 21-year-old rapper spread.

American rapper, Tory Lanez was one of such and took to his Instagram page to share his grief.

