Fast & Furious ‘F9’ Premiere Has Been Moved to May 2021

THR has confirmed that Universal has moved the much-anticipated Fast & Furious (F9) to May 2021, and it is thanks to the delay in the release of the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Per the outlet, the Fast & Furious installment will now open May 28, 2021, and this comes “less than two hours after MGM and Universal said they would delay James Bond film No Time to Die to April 2, 2021, which was F9‘s old date.”

It is worthy to that only in March, No Time to Die and F9 were among the first movies whose release dates were moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both films had been set to hit the big screen in April of 2020.

Now, we will see F9 in 2021 and we can’t wait!

