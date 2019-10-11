Fashola, Akeredolu to grace Ondo Car Racing

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, and Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, are set to attend this year’s edition of Ondo car racing.

The event organised by Adeoye Ojuoko, motoring entrepreneur and president of Work and Play group, will hold in Akure, the state capital, on November 8.

Organisers say the event will be a two-way drag race with participants from over eight states.

“We are having more top dignitaries after car racers and racing groups indicated interest in participating and virtually all racers from previous editions have renewed their entry,” he said.

“This has a lot to do with the level of professionalism with which past editions have been handled and we are definitely stepping it up this year.

“We have received entries from Kebbi, Kano, Abuja, Enugu, Gombe, Benin, Ibadan and Lagos but we still have pockets of racing clubs in other cities that we are fine-tuning logistics with before we confirm their attendance. Most of them are working out and weighing options open to them to move their racing cars and in some cases fans, family and friends to Akure for the event.”

Olumide Omolade, the programme coordinator, said the event will commence with a visit to Idanre Hill, one of the tourist sites in the state, to allow visitors have a taste of its heritage site.

“On the opening day we will have light motorsports activities and socials in which a guided tour of Idanre Hills is the main activity. The following days will feature the on road and off road races,” he said.

“In all we keep moving the needle on safety and quality sports entertainment and all lovers of motorsport for this year’s race will see the best in the series.”