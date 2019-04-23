Fashion Retailer and Asos Billionaire Lost Three of His Children in Sri Lanka Attacks

Guardian UK is reporting that three children of the billionaire fashion tycoon behind Asos were killed in the Sri Lanka Easter Day terrorist attacks.

According to the media house, Anders Holch Povlsen is Denmark’s wealthiest man who has a net worth of $7.9bn, and is believed to be the owner of the largest land in Scotland after buying a string of historic estate. And also, he is known in the UK for being the largest shareholder in Asos. His 26.7% stake in the group is worth about £866m.

Sadly, three of his children were killed in the bombings at churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. At least 290 people have died in the attacks which an investigator said were perpetrated by seven suicide bombers.

Confirming the news of Povlsen’s children, Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Holch Povlsen’s wholesale clothing business, Bestseller, said: “I can confirm that three children have been killed. We have no further comment and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”