Fashion Nova Announces Collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion Set to Launch

Megan Thee Stallion is securing not only the music money bag but the fashion bag too.

The rapper and singer whose latest music ‘Don’t Stop’ featuring Young Thug, is the number one most added song on Urban and Rhythmic radio, is set to launch her collaboration with global fashion brand, Fashion Nova.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Fashion Nova shared a video of Megan Thee Stallion making the announcement of her collection which is set to drop on November 18, 2020.

According to her, the collection will feature all types of clothes and designs that will cater to tall girls, thick girls, etc.

Meg @theestallion x @FashionNova Is COMING 🐎✨ We’re Bringing You Sexy AF Styles Including Jeans For All Of Meg’s Hot Girls Coming This November 18th👖💯

Tag All The Hotties You Know! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vWzPZGzSCP — FashionNova (@FashionNova) October 8, 2020

